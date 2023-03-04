Saturday's game that pits the Evansville Purple Aces (11-17) against the Bradley Braves (3-27) at Meeks Family Fieldhouse is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-61 in favor of Evansville, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on March 4.

The Purple Aces are coming off of a 73-56 loss to Illinois State in their last game on Thursday.

Evansville vs. Bradley Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville, Wyoming

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Evansville vs. Bradley Score Prediction

Prediction: Evansville 71, Bradley 61

Evansville Schedule Analysis

The Purple Aces captured their signature win of the season on January 27, when they defeated the Murray State Racers, who rank No. 150 in our computer rankings, 75-67.

Evansville 2022-23 Best Wins

89-81 on the road over Eastern Kentucky (No. 204) on November 7

68-65 at home over UIC (No. 205) on February 17

65-54 at home over Indiana State (No. 228) on January 11

68-66 on the road over Indiana State (No. 228) on February 1

97-72 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 248) on November 26

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Evansville Performance Insights