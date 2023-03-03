The Iowa Hawkeyes (23-6) aim to extend a 12-game home winning stretch when hosting the Purdue Boilermakers (19-9) on Friday, March 3, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET.

Purdue Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Purdue vs. Iowa Scoring Comparison

The Boilermakers score an average of 71.1 points per game, only 0.2 fewer points than the 71.3 the Hawkeyes give up to opponents.

Purdue is 18-9 when allowing fewer than 87.5 points.

Purdue is 12-2 when it scores more than 71.3 points.

The Hawkeyes average 87.5 points per game, 22.5 more points than the 65 the Boilermakers give up.

When Iowa scores more than 65 points, it is 23-6.

Iowa has a 15-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 71.1 points.

The Hawkeyes are making 50.9% of their shots from the field, 8% higher than the Boilermakers allow to opponents (42.9%).

