Purdue vs. Iowa Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Big Ten Tournament
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's game between the Iowa Hawkeyes (23-6) and the Purdue Boilermakers (19-9) at Target Center has a projected final score of 78-69 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Iowa squad coming out on top. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on March 3.
In their last game on Thursday, the Boilermakers earned a 57-55 win over Wisconsin.
Purdue vs. Iowa Game Info
- When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network
Purdue vs. Iowa Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iowa 78, Purdue 69
Purdue Schedule Analysis
- The Boilermakers defeated the No. 14-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes, 73-65, on January 29, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.
- The Boilermakers have four wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 30th-most in the nation.
Purdue 2022-23 Best Wins
- 71-65 over Oklahoma State (No. 41) on November 26
- 62-52 on the road over Illinois (No. 47) on January 26
- 76-71 on the road over Michigan State (No. 54) on December 5
- 87-78 at home over Syracuse (No. 59) on November 30
- 64-51 at home over Illinois State (No. 76) on December 11
Purdue Performance Insights
- The Boilermakers put up 71.1 points per game (75th in college basketball) while allowing 65 per outing (201st in college basketball). They have a +171 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 6.1 points per game.
- Purdue has averaged 3.2 fewer points in Big Ten action (67.9) than overall (71.1).
- In 2022-23 the Boilermakers are averaging 8.6 more points per game at home (74.6) than away (66).
- Purdue gives up 64.3 points per game at home, and 66.2 on the road.
- While the Boilermakers are scoring 71.1 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their past 10 games, tallying 67.2 points per contest.
