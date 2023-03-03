Friday's game between the Iowa Hawkeyes (23-6) and the Purdue Boilermakers (19-9) at Target Center has a projected final score of 78-69 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Iowa squad coming out on top. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on March 3.

In their last game on Thursday, the Boilermakers earned a 57-55 win over Wisconsin.

Purdue vs. Iowa Game Info

When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Purdue vs. Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 78, Purdue 69

Purdue Schedule Analysis

The Boilermakers defeated the No. 14-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes, 73-65, on January 29, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.

The Boilermakers have four wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 30th-most in the nation.

Purdue 2022-23 Best Wins

71-65 over Oklahoma State (No. 41) on November 26

62-52 on the road over Illinois (No. 47) on January 26

76-71 on the road over Michigan State (No. 54) on December 5

87-78 at home over Syracuse (No. 59) on November 30

64-51 at home over Illinois State (No. 76) on December 11

Purdue Performance Insights