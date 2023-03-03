The NC State Wolfpack (20-10) will visit the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (24-4) after losing three road games in a row. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, March 3, 2023.

Notre Dame Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Notre Dame vs. NC State Scoring Comparison

  • The Wolfpack's 71.4 points per game are 12.8 more points than the 58.6 the Fighting Irish allow.
  • NC State is 18-6 when giving up fewer than 76.4 points.
  • NC State is 17-8 when it scores more than 58.6 points.
  • The Fighting Irish average 14.0 more points per game (76.4) than the Wolfpack allow (62.4).
  • Notre Dame has a 23-2 record when scoring more than 62.4 points.
  • Notre Dame is 22-3 when it gives up fewer than 71.4 points.
  • This year the Fighting Irish are shooting 46.4% from the field, 8.5% higher than the Wolfpack concede.
  • The Wolfpack's 43.7 shooting percentage from the field is 7.7 higher than the Fighting Irish have given up.

Notre Dame Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/19/2023 @ Pittsburgh W 83-43 Petersen Events Center
2/23/2023 Georgia Tech W 76-53 Purcell Pavilion
2/26/2023 @ Louisville W 68-65 KFC Yum! Center
3/3/2023 NC State - Greensboro Coliseum

