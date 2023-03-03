The NC State Wolfpack (20-10) will visit the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (24-4) after losing three road games in a row. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, March 3, 2023.

Notre Dame Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Notre Dame vs. NC State Scoring Comparison

The Wolfpack's 71.4 points per game are 12.8 more points than the 58.6 the Fighting Irish allow.

NC State is 18-6 when giving up fewer than 76.4 points.

NC State is 17-8 when it scores more than 58.6 points.

The Fighting Irish average 14.0 more points per game (76.4) than the Wolfpack allow (62.4).

Notre Dame has a 23-2 record when scoring more than 62.4 points.

Notre Dame is 22-3 when it gives up fewer than 71.4 points.

This year the Fighting Irish are shooting 46.4% from the field, 8.5% higher than the Wolfpack concede.

The Wolfpack's 43.7 shooting percentage from the field is 7.7 higher than the Fighting Irish have given up.

