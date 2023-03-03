How to Watch the Notre Dame vs. NC State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the ACC Tournament
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 7:11 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The NC State Wolfpack (20-10) will visit the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (24-4) after losing three road games in a row. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, March 3, 2023.
Notre Dame Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
Notre Dame vs. NC State Scoring Comparison
- The Wolfpack's 71.4 points per game are 12.8 more points than the 58.6 the Fighting Irish allow.
- NC State is 18-6 when giving up fewer than 76.4 points.
- NC State is 17-8 when it scores more than 58.6 points.
- The Fighting Irish average 14.0 more points per game (76.4) than the Wolfpack allow (62.4).
- Notre Dame has a 23-2 record when scoring more than 62.4 points.
- Notre Dame is 22-3 when it gives up fewer than 71.4 points.
- This year the Fighting Irish are shooting 46.4% from the field, 8.5% higher than the Wolfpack concede.
- The Wolfpack's 43.7 shooting percentage from the field is 7.7 higher than the Fighting Irish have given up.
Notre Dame Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/19/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|W 83-43
|Petersen Events Center
|2/23/2023
|Georgia Tech
|W 76-53
|Purcell Pavilion
|2/26/2023
|@ Louisville
|W 68-65
|KFC Yum! Center
|3/3/2023
|NC State
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
