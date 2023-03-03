Notre Dame vs. NC State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - ACC Tournament
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 7:47 AM CST
Friday's game at Greensboro Coliseum has the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (24-4) squaring off against the NC State Wolfpack (20-10) at 2:00 PM ET on March 3. Our computer prediction projects a 72-62 win for Notre Dame, who are favored by our model.
The Fighting Irish head into this game following a 68-65 win over Louisville on Sunday.
Notre Dame vs. NC State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
Notre Dame vs. NC State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Notre Dame 72, NC State 62
Notre Dame Schedule Analysis
- The Fighting Irish defeated the No. 8-ranked Virginia Tech Hokies, 63-52, on December 18, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.
- The Fighting Irish have tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (seven).
- Notre Dame has six wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 18th-most in the country.
- Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Fighting Irish are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 35th-most victories.
Notre Dame 2022-23 Best Wins
- 74-60 at home over UConn (No. 9/AP Poll)) on December 4
- 70-47 at home over Florida State (No. 26) on January 26
- 68-65 on the road over Louisville (No. 31) on February 26
- 78-76 at home over Louisville (No. 31) on February 16
- 66-63 on the road over Miami (FL) (No. 49) on December 29
Notre Dame Performance Insights
- The Fighting Irish outscore opponents by 17.8 points per game (scoring 76.4 points per game to rank 29th in college basketball while giving up 58.6 per contest to rank 49th in college basketball) and have a +500 scoring differential overall.
- With 70.1 points per game in ACC contests, Notre Dame is tallying 6.3 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (76.4 PPG).
- The Fighting Irish are scoring 79.1 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 10.3 more points than they're averaging away from home (68.8).
- Defensively, Notre Dame has been better at home this season, ceding 56.8 points per game, compared to 57.9 away from home.
- The Fighting Irish's offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, racking up 70.6 points a contest compared to the 76.4 they've averaged this season.
