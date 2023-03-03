Friday's game at Greensboro Coliseum has the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (24-4) squaring off against the NC State Wolfpack (20-10) at 2:00 PM ET on March 3. Our computer prediction projects a 72-62 win for Notre Dame, who are favored by our model.

The Fighting Irish head into this game following a 68-65 win over Louisville on Sunday.

Notre Dame vs. NC State Game Info

When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Notre Dame vs. NC State Score Prediction

Prediction: Notre Dame 72, NC State 62

Notre Dame Schedule Analysis

The Fighting Irish defeated the No. 8-ranked Virginia Tech Hokies, 63-52, on December 18, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.

The Fighting Irish have tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (seven).

Notre Dame has six wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 18th-most in the country.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Fighting Irish are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 35th-most victories.

Notre Dame 2022-23 Best Wins

74-60 at home over UConn (No. 9/AP Poll)) on December 4

70-47 at home over Florida State (No. 26) on January 26

68-65 on the road over Louisville (No. 31) on February 26

78-76 at home over Louisville (No. 31) on February 16

66-63 on the road over Miami (FL) (No. 49) on December 29

Notre Dame Performance Insights