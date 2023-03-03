How to Watch the Indiana vs. Michigan State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the Big Ten Tournament
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Indiana Hoosiers (26-2) welcome in the Michigan State Spartans (16-13) after winning 17 straight home games. It begins at 12:30 PM ET on Friday, March 3, 2023.
Indiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
Indiana vs. Michigan State Scoring Comparison
- The Spartans average 17.1 more points per game (78) than the Hoosiers allow their opponents to score (60.9).
- Michigan State is 15-8 when allowing fewer than 81.3 points.
- When it scores more than 60.9 points, Michigan State is 15-11.
- The Hoosiers record 81.3 points per game, 15.1 more points than the 66.2 the Spartans give up.
- When Indiana totals more than 66.2 points, it is 25-2.
- Indiana is 23-0 when it gives up fewer than 78 points.
- The Hoosiers are making 50% of their shots from the field, 3.2% higher than the Spartans allow to opponents (46.8%).
Indiana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/16/2023
|Michigan
|W 68-52
|Assembly Hall
|2/19/2023
|Purdue
|W 83-60
|Assembly Hall
|2/26/2023
|@ Iowa
|L 86-85
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|3/3/2023
|Michigan State
|-
|Target Center
