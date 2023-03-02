Valparaiso vs. Murray State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 2
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 11:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's game features the Murray State Racers (13-14) and the Valparaiso Beacons (7-20) facing off at Athletics-Recreation Center (on March 2) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-62 victory for Murray State.
The Beacons lost their most recent game 78-49 against Illinois State on Saturday.
Valparaiso vs. Murray State Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana
Valparaiso vs. Murray State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Murray State 71, Valparaiso 62
Valparaiso Schedule Analysis
- On January 14 against the Missouri State Lady Bears, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 96) in our computer rankings, the Beacons claimed their signature win of the season, a 77-68 victory at home.
- Valparaiso has five losses to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 29th-most in the country.
Valparaiso 2022-23 Best Wins
- 72-65 at home over Southern Miss (No. 152) on November 12
- 54-47 on the road over Indiana State (No. 238) on February 17
- 74-68 on the road over Evansville (No. 266) on February 19
- 71-64 on the road over Central Michigan (No. 282) on November 7
- 78-71 at home over Bradley (No. 340) on January 29
Valparaiso Performance Insights
- The Beacons' -314 scoring differential (being outscored by 11.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 59.6 points per game (285th in college basketball) while allowing 71.3 per outing (324th in college basketball).
- With 57.7 points per game in MVC matchups, Valparaiso is tallying 1.9 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (59.6 PPG).
- The Beacons score 62.6 points per game when playing at home, compared to 56.9 points per game away from home, a difference of 5.7 points per contest.
- Valparaiso is surrendering 71.5 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 0.5 more points than it is allowing away from home (71.0).
- The Beacons have seen a decrease in scoring recently, putting up 59.1 points per game in their last 10 contests, 0.5 points fewer than the 59.6 they've scored this year.
