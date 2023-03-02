How to Watch the Purdue vs. Wisconsin Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the Big Ten Tournament
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 1:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Wisconsin Badgers (11-19) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the Purdue Boilermakers (18-9) on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Target Center. This game is at 6:30 PM ET on BTN.
Purdue Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
Purdue vs. Wisconsin Scoring Comparison
- The Badgers score an average of 69.0 points per game, just 3.6 more points than the 65.4 the Boilermakers allow.
- Wisconsin has a 9-4 record when giving up fewer than 71.7 points.
- Wisconsin has put together an 8-8 record in games it scores more than 65.4 points.
- The 71.7 points per game the Boilermakers put up are the same as the Badgers allow.
- Purdue is 9-2 when scoring more than 73.2 points.
- Purdue is 16-0 when it allows fewer than 69.0 points.
- The Boilermakers are making 42.3% of their shots from the field, 11.3% lower than the Badgers allow to opponents (53.6%).
- The Badgers shoot 42.9% from the field, just 0.8 lower than the Boilermakers allow.
Purdue Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/19/2023
|@ Indiana
|L 83-60
|Assembly Hall
|2/22/2023
|Penn State
|W 86-62
|Mackey Arena
|2/26/2023
|@ Minnesota
|L 77-69
|Williams Arena
|3/2/2023
|Wisconsin
|-
|Target Center
