The Wisconsin Badgers (11-19) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the Purdue Boilermakers (18-9) on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Target Center. This game is at 6:30 PM ET on BTN.

Purdue Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Purdue vs. Wisconsin Scoring Comparison

The Badgers score an average of 69.0 points per game, just 3.6 more points than the 65.4 the Boilermakers allow.

Wisconsin has a 9-4 record when giving up fewer than 71.7 points.

Wisconsin has put together an 8-8 record in games it scores more than 65.4 points.

The 71.7 points per game the Boilermakers put up are the same as the Badgers allow.

Purdue is 9-2 when scoring more than 73.2 points.

Purdue is 16-0 when it allows fewer than 69.0 points.

The Boilermakers are making 42.3% of their shots from the field, 11.3% lower than the Badgers allow to opponents (53.6%).

The Badgers shoot 42.9% from the field, just 0.8 lower than the Boilermakers allow.

Purdue Schedule