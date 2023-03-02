The No. 5 Purdue Boilermakers (24-5, 13-5 Big Ten) hope to halt a three-game road losing streak at the Wisconsin Badgers (16-12, 8-10 Big Ten) on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

Purdue vs. Wisconsin Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin TV: FOX Sports Networks

Purdue Stats Insights

This season, the Boilermakers have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% higher than the 43.8% of shots the Badgers' opponents have made.

In games Purdue shoots higher than 43.8% from the field, it is 18-2 overall.

The Badgers are the 300th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Boilermakers sit at ninth.

The Boilermakers put up 9.7 more points per game (73.4) than the Badgers allow (63.7).

Purdue has a 21-3 record when scoring more than 63.7 points.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison

Purdue is averaging 76.3 points per game in home games. In away games, it is averaging 67.7 points per contest.

The Boilermakers are giving up 60.5 points per game this year in home games, which is 4.1 fewer points than they're allowing on the road (64.6).

When it comes to total threes made, Purdue has fared better in home games this season, draining 7.6 per game, compared to 6.2 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it has produced a 33.1% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 33.2% mark in away games.

Purdue Schedule