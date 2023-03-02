Purdue Fort Wayne vs. IUPUI Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Horizon Tournament
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest between the IUPUI Jaguars (17-12) and Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (13-18) matching up at IUPUI Gymnasium has a projected final score of 73-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of IUPUI, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on March 2.
The Mastodons head into this matchup on the heels of a 65-61 victory over Detroit Mercy on Tuesday.
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. IUPUI Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: IUPUI Gymnasium in Indianapolis, Indiana
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. IUPUI Score Prediction
- Prediction: IUPUI 73, Purdue Fort Wayne 63
Purdue Fort Wayne Schedule Analysis
- The Mastodons captured their signature win of the season on February 18, when they defeated the Northern Kentucky Norse, who rank No. 157 in our computer rankings, 65-59.
- Based on the RPI, the Jaguars have four wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 103rd-most in the nation.
Purdue Fort Wayne 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-65 at home over Youngstown State (No. 169) on February 2
- 72-62 at home over Milwaukee (No. 232) on January 14
- 73-64 on the road over Oakland (No. 282) on January 26
- 52-41 on the road over Robert Morris (No. 293) on December 29
- 73-62 at home over Bellarmine (No. 298) on November 13
Purdue Fort Wayne Performance Insights
- The Mastodons have a -100 scoring differential, falling short by 3.3 points per game. They're putting up 62.2 points per game, 244th in college basketball, and are allowing 65.5 per outing to rank 210th in college basketball.
- In 2022-23, Purdue Fort Wayne has averaged 62.7 points per game in Horizon action, and 62.2 overall.
- At home the Mastodons are scoring 67.7 points per game, eight more than they are averaging on the road (59.7).
- At home Purdue Fort Wayne is allowing 64.9 points per game, 1.8 fewer points than it is away (66.7).
- The Mastodons are averaging 65.5 points per contest over their last 10 games, which is 3.3 more than their average for the season (62.2).
