Myles Turner and Keldon Johnson are two players to watch on Thursday at 8:30 PM ET, when the Indiana Pacers (28-35) square off against the San Antonio Spurs (15-47) at AT&T Center.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Spurs

Game Day: Thursday, March 2

Thursday, March 2 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: AT&T Center

AT&T Center Location: San Antonio, Texas

Pacers' Last Game

On Tuesday, in their most recent game, the Pacers defeated the Mavericks 124-122. With 32 points, Haliburton was their high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyrese Haliburton 32 7 6 0 1 2 Myles Turner 24 7 1 1 4 1 Jordan Nwora 16 3 1 0 0 3

Pacers Players to Watch

Turner is tops on his squad in rebounds per game (8), and also posts 18.2 points and 1.3 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.6 steals and 2.3 blocked shots (fourth in the league).

Buddy Hield averages 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Bennedict Mathurin posts 17.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 42.8% from the field and 32.2% from downtown with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

T.J. McConnell puts up 7.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 5 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyrese Haliburton 19.0 2.9 9.6 1.5 0.7 2.3 Myles Turner 19.4 7.5 0.9 0.6 1.9 1.9 Buddy Hield 16.8 4.9 2.6 1.2 0.2 3.9 Bennedict Mathurin 14.2 3.7 1.6 0.8 0.2 1.0 Aaron Nesmith 10.5 3.8 1.5 0.6 0.4 1.6

