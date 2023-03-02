The San Antonio Spurs (15-47) will host the Indiana Pacers (28-35) after losing five home games in a row.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Spurs and Pacers.

Pacers vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: Bally Sports

Pacers Stats Insights

The Pacers are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points lower than the 50.7% the Spurs allow to opponents.

In games Indiana shoots better than 50.7% from the field, it is 5-5 overall.

The Spurs are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 24th.

The Pacers score 115.1 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 122.4 the Spurs allow.

When Indiana scores more than 122.4 points, it is 12-5.

Pacers Home & Away Comparison

The Pacers score 117.4 points per game at home, compared to 112.7 points per game in road games, a difference of 4.7 points per contest.

Indiana allows 116.5 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 118.6 away from home.

When playing at home, the Pacers are draining 0.6 more treys per game (14.2) than in road games (13.6). They sport an identical three-point percentage at home compared to when playing on the road (36.4%).

Pacers Injuries