Thursday's contest between the IUPUI Jaguars (17-12) and the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (13-18) at IUPUI Gymnasium has a projected final score of 73-63 based on our computer prediction, with a favored IUPUI squad taking home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on March 2.

The Jaguars enter this contest on the heels of an 83-69 victory against Robert Morris on Thursday.

IUPUI vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: IUPUI Gymnasium in Indianapolis, Indiana

IUPUI vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Score Prediction

Prediction: IUPUI 73, Purdue Fort Wayne 63

IUPUI Schedule Analysis

The Jaguars' signature win this season came against the Butler Bulldogs, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 120) in our computer rankings. The Jaguars secured the 67-61 win on the road on November 13.

IUPUI has 12 wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 47th-most in the country.

IUPUI 2022-23 Best Wins

68-65 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 157) on December 30

87-80 at home over Youngstown State (No. 169) on February 21

64-61 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 169) on January 16

80-76 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 186) on November 16

85-72 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 204) on December 21

IUPUI Performance Insights