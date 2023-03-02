Thursday's game that pits the Indiana State Sycamores (10-17) versus the Bradley Braves (3-26) at Hulman Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-57 in favor of Indiana State, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on March 2.

In their last outing on Saturday, the Sycamores suffered a 77-66 loss to Missouri State.

Indiana State vs. Bradley Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana

Indiana State vs. Bradley Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana State 71, Bradley 57

Indiana State Schedule Analysis

The Sycamores took down the No. 140-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Saint Louis Billikens, 64-62, on November 7, which goes down as their signature win of the season.

Indiana State 2022-23 Best Wins

82-71 on the road over Murray State (No. 158) on February 10

62-56 at home over Murray State (No. 158) on January 29

59-48 on the road over UIC (No. 196) on January 5

64-56 at home over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 256) on December 18

84-71 at home over Central Michigan (No. 282) on November 16

Indiana State Performance Insights