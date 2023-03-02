Thursday's contest between the Illinois State Redbirds (21-7) and the Evansville Purple Aces (11-16) at Meeks Family Fieldhouse has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-59, with heavily favored Illinois State coming out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on March 2.

Last time out, the Purple Aces lost 105-59 to Southern Illinois on Saturday.

Evansville vs. Illinois State Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville, Wyoming

Evansville vs. Illinois State Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois State 74, Evansville 59

Evansville Schedule Analysis

When it comes to their best win this season, the Purple Aces took down the Murray State Racers at home on January 27 by a score of 75-67.

Evansville 2022-23 Best Wins

68-65 at home over UIC (No. 196) on February 17

89-81 on the road over Eastern Kentucky (No. 206) on November 7

68-66 on the road over Indiana State (No. 238) on February 1

65-54 at home over Indiana State (No. 238) on January 11

97-72 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 252) on November 26

Evansville Performance Insights