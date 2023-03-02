Evansville vs. Illinois State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 2
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 11:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest between the Illinois State Redbirds (21-7) and the Evansville Purple Aces (11-16) at Meeks Family Fieldhouse has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-59, with heavily favored Illinois State coming out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on March 2.
Last time out, the Purple Aces lost 105-59 to Southern Illinois on Saturday.
Evansville vs. Illinois State Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville, Wyoming
Evansville vs. Illinois State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Illinois State 74, Evansville 59
Evansville Schedule Analysis
- When it comes to their best win this season, the Purple Aces took down the Murray State Racers at home on January 27 by a score of 75-67.
Evansville 2022-23 Best Wins
- 68-65 at home over UIC (No. 196) on February 17
- 89-81 on the road over Eastern Kentucky (No. 206) on November 7
- 68-66 on the road over Indiana State (No. 238) on February 1
- 65-54 at home over Indiana State (No. 238) on January 11
- 97-72 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 252) on November 26
Evansville Performance Insights
- The Purple Aces are being outscored by nine points per game with a -243 scoring differential overall. They put up 64.1 points per game (202nd in college basketball) and give up 73.1 per contest (340th in college basketball).
- In conference games, Evansville puts up fewer points per game (61.6) than its overall average (64.1).
- Offensively, the Purple Aces have performed better when playing at home this year, scoring 70.3 points per game, compared to 59.2 per game away from home.
- In home games, Evansville is giving up 7.1 fewer points per game (69.2) than in road games (76.3).
- The Purple Aces' offense has been worse over their last 10 games, putting up 59.3 points a contest compared to the 64.1 they've averaged this season.
