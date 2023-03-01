Blake Hinson and Dane Goodwin are two players to watch on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, when the Pittsburgh Panthers (21-8, 14-4 ACC) take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-19, 2-16 ACC) at Purcell Pavilion.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on ESPN.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh

Game Day: Wednesday, March 1

Wednesday, March 1 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Purcell Pavilion

Purcell Pavilion Location: South Bend, Indiana

South Bend, Indiana TV: ESPN | Watch live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Notre Dame's Last Game

On Saturday, in its most recent game, Notre Dame fell to Wake Forest 66-58. With 19 points, Ven-Allen Lubin was its top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Ven-Allen Lubin 19 8 0 1 3 0 Cormac Ryan 12 4 2 4 1 1 Trey Wertz 12 6 5 1 0 2

Notre Dame Players to Watch

Nate Laszewski is averaging team highs in points (14.1 per game) and rebounds (7.1). And he is producing 1.4 assists, making 51.7% of his shots from the floor and 40.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per game.

Goodwin gives the Fighting Irish 11.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Fighting Irish get 11.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Cormac Ryan.

Trey Wertz is the Fighting Irish's top assist man (3.2 per game), and he contributes 8.4 points and 2.9 rebounds.

JJ Starling is averaging 11.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, making 42.1% of his shots from the floor.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)