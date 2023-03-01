How to Watch the Ball State vs. Bowling Green Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 1
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Ball State Cardinals' (23-6) MAC schedule includes Wednesday's matchup with the Bowling Green Falcons (24-4) at Stroh Center. It begins at 5:00 PM ET.
Ball State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio
- TV: ESPN
Ball State vs. Bowling Green Scoring Comparison
- The Cardinals score 13.6 more points per game (77.8) than the Falcons allow their opponents to score (64.2).
- When Ball State gives up fewer than 79.3 points, it is 23-3.
- When it scores more than 64.2 points, Ball State is 20-4.
- The Falcons average 14.5 more points per game (79.3) than the Cardinals give up (64.8).
- Bowling Green is 23-3 when scoring more than 64.8 points.
- Bowling Green's record is 24-0 when it gives up fewer than 77.8 points.
- The Falcons are making 35.3% of their shots from the field, 18.9% lower than the Cardinals concede to opponents (54.2%).
- The Cardinals make 31.8% of their shots from the field, 27.0% lower than the Falcons' defensive field-goal percentage.
Ball State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/18/2023
|@ Northern Illinois
|L 84-77
|NIU Convocation Center
|2/22/2023
|Western Michigan
|W 80-49
|John E. Worthen Arena
|2/25/2023
|Toledo
|L 72-70
|John E. Worthen Arena
|3/1/2023
|@ Bowling Green
|-
|Stroh Center
|3/4/2023
|@ Miami (OH)
|-
|Millett Hall
