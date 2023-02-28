Tuesday's contest between the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (12-18) and Detroit Mercy Titans (5-24) matching up at Hilliard Gates Sports Center has a projected final score of 70-57 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Purdue Fort Wayne, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on February 28.

The Mastodons fell in their most recent game 70-64 against Green Bay on Saturday.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Hilliard Gates Sports Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Detroit Mercy Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue Fort Wayne 70, Detroit Mercy 57

Purdue Fort Wayne Schedule Analysis

The Mastodons beat the Northern Kentucky Norse in a 65-59 win on February 18. It was their best win of the season.

The Mastodons have eight losses against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 28th-most in the nation.

Purdue Fort Wayne 2022-23 Best Wins

67-65 at home over Youngstown State (No. 168) on February 2

72-62 at home over Milwaukee (No. 233) on January 14

73-64 on the road over Oakland (No. 273) on January 26

52-41 on the road over Robert Morris (No. 291) on December 29

73-62 at home over Bellarmine (No. 299) on November 13

Purdue Fort Wayne Performance Insights