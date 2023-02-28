How to Watch Indiana vs. Iowa on TV or Live Stream - February 28
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 17 Indiana Hoosiers (20-9, 11-7 Big Ten) will be attempting to extend a six-game home winning streak when hosting the Iowa Hawkeyes (18-11, 10-8 Big Ten) on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Assembly Hall. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
In the story below, we provide all the info you need to watch this game on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Indiana vs. Iowa Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Indiana Stats Insights
- The Hoosiers make 49.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Hawkeyes have allowed to their opponents (47.2%).
- Indiana is 15-4 when it shoots better than 47.2% from the field.
- The Hawkeyes are the 71st-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Hoosiers sit at 95th.
- The Hoosiers average 75.5 points per game, only 1.1 more points than the 74.4 the Hawkeyes give up.
- When Indiana puts up more than 74.4 points, it is 14-3.
Indiana Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Indiana is scoring 13.8 more points per game (81.3) than it is in road games (67.5).
- In 2022-23, the Hoosiers are ceding 63.2 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they are allowing 72.2.
- Indiana is sinking 6.8 threes per game with a 41.8% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is 2.2 more threes and 8.5% points better than it is averaging in away games (4.6 threes per game, 33.3% three-point percentage).
Indiana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/18/2023
|Illinois
|W 71-68
|Assembly Hall
|2/21/2023
|@ Michigan State
|L 80-65
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|2/25/2023
|@ Purdue
|W 79-71
|Mackey Arena
|2/28/2023
|Iowa
|-
|Assembly Hall
|3/5/2023
|Michigan
|-
|Assembly Hall
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.