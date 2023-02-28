How to Watch Ball State vs. Akron on TV or Live Stream - February 28
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 8:29 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Akron Zips (20-9, 12-4 MAC) are welcoming in the Ball State Cardinals (20-9, 11-5 MAC) for a matchup of MAC foes at James A. Rhodes Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.
Ball State vs. Akron Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
Ball State Stats Insights
- The Cardinals' 47% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Zips have given up to their opponents (42.5%).
- Ball State is 17-3 when it shoots higher than 42.5% from the field.
- The Cardinals are the 109th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Zips sit at 159th.
- The Cardinals score an average of 76.2 points per game, 11.3 more points than the 64.9 the Zips allow to opponents.
- Ball State has a 17-1 record when giving up fewer than 73 points.
Ball State Home & Away Comparison
- Ball State averages 80.4 points per game at home, and 73.2 on the road.
- At home the Cardinals are giving up 68.5 points per game, 3.1 fewer points than they are away (71.6).
- Ball State knocks down fewer 3-pointers at home (7.5 per game) than away (7.9). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (36.6%) than away (37.7%).
Ball State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/18/2023
|@ Western Michigan
|L 78-68
|University Arena
|2/21/2023
|Kent State
|W 82-70
|John E. Worthen Arena
|2/25/2023
|@ Eastern Michigan
|L 75-68
|George Gervin GameAbove Center
|2/28/2023
|@ Akron
|-
|James A. Rhodes Arena
|3/3/2023
|Toledo
|-
|John E. Worthen Arena
