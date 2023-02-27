How to Watch the Butler vs. Creighton Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 27
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 1:16 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Butler Bulldogs (11-17) will look to continue a four-game winning streak when visiting the Creighton Bluejays (20-7) on Monday, February 27, 2023 at D.J. Sokol Arena. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on FloSports.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Butler Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Butler vs. Creighton Scoring Comparison
- The Bulldogs score an average of 62.1 points per game, only 0.9 more points than the 61.2 the Bluejays give up.
- Butler is 11-8 when allowing fewer than 71.3 points.
- When it scores more than 61.2 points, Butler is 8-7.
- The Bluejays put up 5.8 more points per game (71.3) than the Bulldogs give up (65.5).
- When Creighton scores more than 65.5 points, it is 16-2.
- Creighton is 12-1 when it allows fewer than 62.1 points.
- The Bluejays are making 43.6% of their shots from the field, 6.5% lower than the Bulldogs allow to opponents (50.1%).
- The Bulldogs make 36.9% of their shots from the field, four% lower than the Bluejays' defensive field-goal percentage.
Butler Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/15/2023
|Georgetown
|W 58-56
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|2/21/2023
|Xavier
|W 60-43
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|2/24/2023
|Seton Hall
|W 76-64
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|2/27/2023
|@ Creighton
|-
|D.J. Sokol Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.