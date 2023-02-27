Monday's contest at D.J. Sokol Arena has the Creighton Bluejays (20-7) squaring off against the Butler Bulldogs (11-17) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 27). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 75-55 win as our model heavily favors Creighton.

The Bulldogs' most recent game on Friday ended in a 76-64 victory over Seton Hall.

Butler vs. Creighton Game Info

Butler vs. Creighton Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 75, Butler 55

Butler Schedule Analysis

The Bulldogs took down the Seton Hall Pirates (No. 70-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 76-64 win on February 24 -- their best victory of the season.

The Bulldogs have tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (11).

Butler has tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (four).

The Bluejays have tied for the 99th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (four).

Butler 2022-23 Best Wins

72-48 on the road over Georgetown (No. 108) on January 11

58-56 at home over Georgetown (No. 108) on February 15

63-62 on the road over Providence (No. 143) on February 11

79-65 on the road over Xavier (No. 229) on December 28

60-43 at home over Xavier (No. 229) on February 21

Butler Performance Insights