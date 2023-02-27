Butler vs. Creighton Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 27
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 7:53 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Monday's contest at D.J. Sokol Arena has the Creighton Bluejays (20-7) squaring off against the Butler Bulldogs (11-17) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 27). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 75-55 win as our model heavily favors Creighton.
The Bulldogs' most recent game on Friday ended in a 76-64 victory over Seton Hall.
Butler vs. Creighton Game Info
- When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska
- How to Watch on TV: FloSports
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Butler vs. Creighton Score Prediction
- Prediction: Creighton 75, Butler 55
Butler Schedule Analysis
- The Bulldogs took down the Seton Hall Pirates (No. 70-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 76-64 win on February 24 -- their best victory of the season.
- The Bulldogs have tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (11).
- Butler has tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (four).
- The Bluejays have tied for the 99th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (four).
Butler 2022-23 Best Wins
- 72-48 on the road over Georgetown (No. 108) on January 11
- 58-56 at home over Georgetown (No. 108) on February 15
- 63-62 on the road over Providence (No. 143) on February 11
- 79-65 on the road over Xavier (No. 229) on December 28
- 60-43 at home over Xavier (No. 229) on February 21
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Butler Performance Insights
- The Bulldogs put up 62.1 points per game (242nd in college basketball) while allowing 65.5 per outing (209th in college basketball). They have a -93 scoring differential and have been outscored by 3.4 points per game.
- In 2022-23, Butler has put up 60.1 points per game in Big East play, and 62.1 overall.
- In 2022-23 the Bulldogs are averaging 4.6 more points per game at home (63.4) than on the road (58.8).
- Butler is giving up fewer points at home (64.7 per game) than away (70.3).
- In their last 10 games, the Bulldogs are posting 61 points per game, 1.1 fewer points than their season average (62.1).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.