How to Watch the Notre Dame vs. Louisville Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 26
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 1:16 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (23-4) will attempt to build on a five-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Louisville Cardinals (21-9) on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at KFC Yum! Center. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN.
Notre Dame Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
Notre Dame vs. Louisville Scoring Comparison
- The Fighting Irish put up an average of 76.7 points per game, 12.7 more points than the 64 the Cardinals give up.
- When Notre Dame gives up fewer than 73.5 points, it is 21-3.
- Notre Dame is 21-2 when it scores more than 64 points.
- The Cardinals put up 15.2 more points per game (73.5) than the Fighting Irish give up (58.3).
- Louisville is 21-4 when scoring more than 58.3 points.
- Louisville is 20-5 when it gives up fewer than 76.7 points.
- This year the Cardinals are shooting 45.8% from the field, 9.8% higher than the Fighting Irish concede.
- The Fighting Irish shoot 46.4% from the field, just 6.7% higher than the Cardinals allow.
Notre Dame Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/16/2023
|Louisville
|W 78-76
|Purcell Pavilion
|2/19/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|W 83-43
|Petersen Events Center
|2/23/2023
|Georgia Tech
|W 76-53
|Purcell Pavilion
|2/26/2023
|@ Louisville
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
