The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (23-4) will attempt to build on a five-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Louisville Cardinals (21-9) on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at KFC Yum! Center. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Notre Dame Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Notre Dame vs. Louisville Scoring Comparison

  • The Fighting Irish put up an average of 76.7 points per game, 12.7 more points than the 64 the Cardinals give up.
  • When Notre Dame gives up fewer than 73.5 points, it is 21-3.
  • Notre Dame is 21-2 when it scores more than 64 points.
  • The Cardinals put up 15.2 more points per game (73.5) than the Fighting Irish give up (58.3).
  • Louisville is 21-4 when scoring more than 58.3 points.
  • Louisville is 20-5 when it gives up fewer than 76.7 points.
  • This year the Cardinals are shooting 45.8% from the field, 9.8% higher than the Fighting Irish concede.
  • The Fighting Irish shoot 46.4% from the field, just 6.7% higher than the Cardinals allow.

Notre Dame Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/16/2023 Louisville W 78-76 Purcell Pavilion
2/19/2023 @ Pittsburgh W 83-43 Petersen Events Center
2/23/2023 Georgia Tech W 76-53 Purcell Pavilion
2/26/2023 @ Louisville - KFC Yum! Center

