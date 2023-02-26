How to Watch the Indiana vs. Iowa Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 26
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Indiana Hoosiers (26-1) aim to build on a six-game road winning stretch at the Iowa Hawkeyes (22-6) on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at 2:00 PM ET.
Indiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
Indiana vs. Iowa Scoring Comparison
- The Hoosiers' 81.1 points per game are 10.2 more points than the 70.9 the Hawkeyes give up to opponents.
- When Indiana gives up fewer than 87.6 points, it is 26-1.
- When it scores more than 70.9 points, Indiana is 20-1.
- The 87.6 points per game the Hawkeyes score are 27.6 more points than the Hoosiers give up (60).
- When Iowa puts up more than 60 points, it is 22-6.
- Iowa has a 19-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 81.1 points.
- This year the Hawkeyes are shooting 50.9% from the field, 12.2% higher than the Hoosiers give up.
- The Hoosiers' 50 shooting percentage from the field is only 10.1 higher than the Hawkeyes have given up.
Indiana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/13/2023
|@ Ohio State
|W 83-59
|Value City Arena
|2/16/2023
|Michigan
|W 68-52
|Assembly Hall
|2/19/2023
|Purdue
|W 83-60
|Assembly Hall
|2/26/2023
|@ Iowa
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
