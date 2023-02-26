Sunday's contest features the Indiana Hoosiers (26-1) and the Iowa Hawkeyes (22-6) squaring off at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 76-74 win for Indiana according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 26.

The Hoosiers head into this game following an 83-60 win against Purdue on Sunday.

Indiana vs. Iowa Game Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Indiana vs. Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana 76, Iowa 74

Indiana Schedule Analysis

On February 9, the Hoosiers picked up their signature win of the season, an 87-78 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes, who rank No. 6 in the AP's Top 25.

The Hoosiers have 10 wins against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the fourth-most in the country.

Indiana has tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (eight).

Indiana 2022-23 Best Wins

68-61 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll)) on January 12

79-67 on the road over Tennessee (No. 16) on November 14

83-59 on the road over Ohio State (No. 16/AP Poll)) on February 13

78-65 at home over Ohio State (No. 16/AP Poll)) on January 26

68-52 at home over Michigan (No. 12/AP Poll)) on February 16

Indiana Performance Insights