Indiana vs. Iowa Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 26
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's contest features the Indiana Hoosiers (26-1) and the Iowa Hawkeyes (22-6) squaring off at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 76-74 win for Indiana according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 26.
The Hoosiers head into this game following an 83-60 win against Purdue on Sunday.
Indiana vs. Iowa Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Indiana vs. Iowa Score Prediction
- Prediction: Indiana 76, Iowa 74
Indiana Schedule Analysis
- On February 9, the Hoosiers picked up their signature win of the season, an 87-78 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes, who rank No. 6 in the AP's Top 25.
- The Hoosiers have 10 wins against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the fourth-most in the country.
- Indiana has tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (eight).
Indiana 2022-23 Best Wins
- 68-61 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll)) on January 12
- 79-67 on the road over Tennessee (No. 16) on November 14
- 83-59 on the road over Ohio State (No. 16/AP Poll)) on February 13
- 78-65 at home over Ohio State (No. 16/AP Poll)) on January 26
- 68-52 at home over Michigan (No. 12/AP Poll)) on February 16
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Indiana Performance Insights
- The Hoosiers have a +571 scoring differential, topping opponents by 21.1 points per game. They're putting up 81.1 points per game, 10th in college basketball, and are allowing 60.0 per contest to rank 66th in college basketball.
- Indiana has averaged 3 fewer points in Big Ten games (78.1) than overall (81.1).
- The Hoosiers score 82.2 points per game at home, and 77.8 on the road.
- At home Indiana is conceding 56.4 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than it is on the road (63.6).
- Over their previous 10 games, the Hoosiers are averaging 81.1 points per game, the same number of points as their season average.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.