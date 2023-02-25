Tyrese Haliburton's Indiana Pacers take the court versus the Orlando Magic at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Haliburton, in his most recent game (February 23 loss against the Celtics) produced 22 points, 14 assists, three steals and two blocks.

Below, we look at Haliburton's stats and trends to help you pick out the top prop bets.

Tyrese Haliburton Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 19.9 18.4 Rebounds 3.5 3.7 2.6 Assists 9.5 10.1 9.5 PRA 32.5 33.7 30.5 PR 22.5 23.6 21 3PM 2.5 2.9 2.4



Tyrese Haliburton Insights vs. the Magic

Haliburton is responsible for taking 13.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 14.9 per game.

He's made 2.9 threes per game, or 16.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Haliburton's opponents, the Magic, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.6 possessions per game, while his Pacers average 104.9 per game, most among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Magic are ranked 16th in the NBA, allowing 113.5 points per game.

On the boards, the Magic have conceded 42.1 rebounds per game, which puts them sixth in the league.

The Magic give up 25.7 assists per contest, 17th-ranked in the NBA.

Giving up 12.9 made 3-pointers per game, the Magic are the 23rd-ranked team in the NBA.

Tyrese Haliburton vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/21/2022 27 18 4 14 1 0 0 11/19/2022 34 22 4 14 3 3 2

