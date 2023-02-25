Saturday's game features the Missouri State Lady Bears (18-8) and the Indiana State Sycamores (10-16) facing off at JQH Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 73-58 win for heavily favored Missouri State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Sycamores are coming off of a 79-64 loss to Southern Illinois in their last game on Thursday.

Indiana State vs. Missouri State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: JQH Arena in Springfield, Missouri

Indiana State vs. Missouri State Score Prediction

Prediction: Missouri State 73, Indiana State 58

Indiana State Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Sycamores took down the Saint Louis Billikens 64-62 on November 7.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Lady Bears are 7-1 (.875%) -- tied for the 23rd-most wins.

Indiana State 2022-23 Best Wins

82-71 on the road over Murray State (No. 146) on February 10

62-56 at home over Murray State (No. 146) on January 29

59-48 on the road over UIC (No. 204) on January 5

64-56 at home over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 261) on December 18

84-71 at home over Central Michigan (No. 283) on November 16

Indiana State Performance Insights