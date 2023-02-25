Top Indiana Players to Watch vs. Purdue - February 25
Saturday's 7:30 PM ET game between the Purdue Boilermakers (24-4, 13-4 Big Ten) and the Indiana Hoosiers (19-9, 10-7 Big Ten) at Mackey Arena features the Hoosiers' Trayce Jackson-Davis as a player to watch.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on FOX.
How to Watch Indiana vs. Purdue
- Game Day: Saturday, February 25
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: Mackey Arena
- Location: West Lafayette, Indiana
- TV: FOX | Watch live on FuboTV
Indiana's Last Game
In its most recent game, Indiana fell to the Michigan State on Tuesday, 80-65. Its high scorer was Jackson-Davis with 19 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Trayce Jackson-Davis
|19
|7
|5
|1
|0
|0
|Jalen Hood-Schifino
|16
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Trey Galloway
|11
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
Indiana Players to Watch
Jackson-Davis is the Hoosiers' top scorer (20.5 points per game) and rebounder (11.1, sixth in college basketball), and posts 3.6 assists.
Jalen Hood-Schifino is the Hoosiers' top assist man (4 per game), and he puts up 12.8 points and 4 rebounds.
Race Thompson gets the Hoosiers 7.8 points, 5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. He also averages 0.8 steals and 1 block.
The Hoosiers get 8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Miller Kopp.
The Hoosiers get 7.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Trey Galloway.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Trayce Jackson-Davis
|23.3
|13.1
|3.9
|0.7
|2.9
|0
|Jalen Hood-Schifino
|12.1
|3.5
|3.2
|0.8
|0.2
|0.9
|Trey Galloway
|7.2
|2.4
|2.1
|0.6
|0
|1.2
|Miller Kopp
|7.3
|2.5
|1.3
|0.8
|0.1
|1.9
|Race Thompson
|6.2
|2.9
|1
|0.7
|0.5
|0
