The Purdue Boilermakers (24-4, 13-4 Big Ten) will be trying to build on a six-game home winning run when taking on the Indiana Hoosiers (19-9, 10-7 Big Ten) on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Mackey Arena. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on FOX.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Purdue vs. Indiana matchup.

Indiana vs. Purdue Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
  • How to Watch on TV: FOX

Indiana vs. Purdue Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Purdue Moneyline Indiana Moneyline
DraftKings Purdue (-7.5) 138.5 - - Bet on this game with DraftKings
Tipico Purdue (-7.5) 138.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Indiana vs. Purdue Betting Trends

  • Indiana has covered 12 times in 26 matchups with a spread this season.
  • Purdue has put together a 12-14-1 ATS record so far this year.
  • A total of 11 out of the Boilermakers' 27 games this season have gone over the point total.

Indiana Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +3000
  • In terms of their national championship odds, the Hoosiers have had the 74th-biggest change this season, improving from +3500 at the beginning to +3000.
  • With odds of +3000, Indiana has been given a 3.2% chance of winning the national championship.

