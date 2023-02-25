Indiana vs. Purdue: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 25
The Purdue Boilermakers (24-4, 13-4 Big Ten) will be trying to build on a six-game home winning run when taking on the Indiana Hoosiers (19-9, 10-7 Big Ten) on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Mackey Arena. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on FOX.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Purdue vs. Indiana matchup.
Indiana vs. Purdue Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
Indiana vs. Purdue Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Purdue Moneyline
|Indiana Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Purdue (-7.5)
|138.5
|-
|-
|Tipico
|Purdue (-7.5)
|138.5
|-
|-
Indiana vs. Purdue Betting Trends
- Indiana has covered 12 times in 26 matchups with a spread this season.
- Purdue has put together a 12-14-1 ATS record so far this year.
- A total of 11 out of the Boilermakers' 27 games this season have gone over the point total.
Indiana Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3000
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Hoosiers have had the 74th-biggest change this season, improving from +3500 at the beginning to +3000.
- With odds of +3000, Indiana has been given a 3.2% chance of winning the national championship.
