The Purdue Boilermakers (24-4, 13-4 Big Ten) will be trying to build on a six-game home winning run when taking on the Indiana Hoosiers (19-9, 10-7 Big Ten) on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Mackey Arena. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on FOX.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Purdue vs. Indiana matchup.

Indiana vs. Purdue Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

Indiana vs. Purdue Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Indiana vs. Purdue Betting Trends

Indiana has covered 12 times in 26 matchups with a spread this season.

Purdue has put together a 12-14-1 ATS record so far this year.

A total of 11 out of the Boilermakers' 27 games this season have gone over the point total.

Indiana Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3000

+3000 In terms of their national championship odds, the Hoosiers have had the 74th-biggest change this season, improving from +3500 at the beginning to +3000.

With odds of +3000, Indiana has been given a 3.2% chance of winning the national championship.

