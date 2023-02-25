Saturday's game between the Southern Illinois Salukis (10-16) and the Evansville Purple Aces (11-15) at SIU Arena has a projected final score of 74-66 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Southern Illinois squad taking home the win. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Purple Aces' most recent contest was a 63-51 loss to Missouri State on Thursday.

Evansville vs. Southern Illinois Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: SIU Arena in Carbondale, Illinois

Evansville vs. Southern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Illinois 74, Evansville 66

Evansville Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Purple Aces beat the Murray State Racers 75-67 on January 27.

Evansville has tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (four).

Evansville 2022-23 Best Wins

89-81 on the road over Eastern Kentucky (No. 196) on November 7

68-65 at home over UIC (No. 204) on February 17

65-54 at home over Indiana State (No. 239) on January 11

68-66 on the road over Indiana State (No. 239) on February 1

97-72 at home over Miami (OH) (No. 251) on November 26

Evansville Performance Insights