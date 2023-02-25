Ball State vs. Toledo Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 7:42 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game between the Ball State Cardinals (23-5) and the Toledo Rockets (22-4) at John E. Worthen Arena is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-68, with Ball State taking home the win. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on February 25.
Their last time out, the Cardinals won on Wednesday 80-49 over Western Michigan.
Ball State vs. Toledo Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana
Ball State vs. Toledo Score Prediction
- Prediction: Ball State 71, Toledo 68
Ball State Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, which took place on January 4, the Cardinals defeated the Bowling Green Falcons (No. 56 in our computer rankings) by a score of 81-73.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Ball State is 3-1 (.750%) -- tied for the 48th-most wins.
- The Cardinals have six wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 45th-most in Division 1.
- Ball State has 13 wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 21st-most in the nation.
Ball State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 80-71 at home over Kent State (No. 93) on February 4
- 61-56 on the road over BYU (No. 97) on November 26
- 68-66 on the road over Pittsburgh (No. 114) on December 11
- 84-68 at home over Butler (No. 121) on November 17
- 82-76 at home over Western Kentucky (No. 130) on December 2
Ball State Performance Insights
- The Cardinals average 78 points per game (18th in college basketball) while giving up 64.6 per contest (185th in college basketball). They have a +377 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 13.4 points per game.
- Ball State's offense has been less effective in MAC games this season, putting up 77.6 points per contest, compared to its season average of 78 PPG.
- The Cardinals are posting 84.5 points per game this year in home games, which is 13.7 more points than they're averaging in road games (70.8).
- Defensively, Ball State has been better in home games this year, ceding 61.1 points per game, compared to 66.7 in road games.
- The Cardinals' offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, putting up 75.8 points a contest compared to the 78 they've averaged this year.
