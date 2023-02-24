Butler vs. Seton Hall Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 24
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's game at Hinkle Fieldhouse has the Seton Hall Pirates (17-11) matching up with the Butler Bulldogs (10-17) at 7:00 PM (on February 24). Our computer prediction projects a 69-65 win for Seton Hall, who is slightly favored by our model.
In their last game on Tuesday, the Bulldogs secured a 60-43 victory over Xavier.
Butler vs. Seton Hall Game Info
- When: Friday, February 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
Butler vs. Seton Hall Score Prediction
- Prediction: Seton Hall 69, Butler 65
Butler Schedule Analysis
- The Bulldogs' best win this season came in a 58-56 victory against the Georgetown Hoyas on February 15.
- The Bulldogs have 11 losses to Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the fourth-most in Division 1.
- Butler has four losses against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 49th-most in the nation.
Butler 2022-23 Best Wins
- 72-48 on the road over Georgetown (No. 111) on January 11
- 63-62 on the road over Providence (No. 144) on February 11
- 60-43 at home over Xavier (No. 231) on February 21
- 79-65 on the road over Xavier (No. 231) on December 28
- 64-39 over Sacred Heart (No. 272) on November 25
Butler Performance Insights
- The Bulldogs average 61.6 points per game (253rd in college basketball) while allowing 65.5 per outing (217th in college basketball). They have a -105 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 3.9 points per game.
- With 59.2 points per game in Big East matchups, Butler is averaging 2.4 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (61.6 PPG).
- Offensively the Bulldogs have fared better when playing at home this year, posting 62.5 points per game, compared to 58.8 per game in away games.
- Butler is ceding 64.7 points per game this season in home games, which is 5.6 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (70.3).
- The Bulldogs have seen a decrease in scoring lately, racking up 59.0 points per game in their last 10 outings, 2.6 points fewer than the 61.6 they've scored this season.
