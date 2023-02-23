Thursday's contest between the Valparaiso Beacons (6-19) and Bradley Braves (3-24) matching up at Renaissance Coliseum has a projected final score of 66-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Valparaiso, so expect a tight matchup. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on February 23.

The Beacons' last outing on Sunday ended in a 74-68 win over Evansville.

Valparaiso vs. Bradley Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Renaissance Coliseum in Peoria, Arizona

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Valparaiso vs. Bradley Score Prediction

Prediction: Valparaiso 66, Bradley 64

Valparaiso Schedule Analysis

The Beacons captured their signature win of the season on January 14, when they secured a 77-68 victory over the Missouri State Lady Bears, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 93) in our computer rankings.

Valparaiso 2022-23 Best Wins

72-65 at home over Southern Miss (No. 163) on November 12

54-47 on the road over Indiana State (No. 233) on February 17

74-68 on the road over Evansville (No. 257) on February 19

71-64 on the road over Central Michigan (No. 286) on November 7

78-71 at home over Bradley (No. 338) on January 29

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Valparaiso Performance Insights