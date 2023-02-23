The Nashville Predators (27-22-6) square off against the San Jose Sharks (18-29-11) at SAP Center at San Jose on Thursday, February 23 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO. The Predators knocked off the Vancouver Canucks 5-4 in a shootout in their most recent outing, while the Sharks are coming off a 4-0 win over the Seattle Kraken.

The Predators' offense has totaled 32 goals during their past 10 outings, while their defense has given up 32 goals. They have recorded 25 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored six goals (24.0%). They are 6-4-0 in those games.

Before this matchup, here's who we expect to bring home the win in Thursday's hockey game.

Predators vs. Sharks Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this game predicts a final score of Sharks 4, Predators 3.

Moneyline Pick: Sharks (+120)

Sharks (+120) Total Pick: Over (6)

Over (6) Computer Predicted Spread: Sharks (-0.5)

Predators Splits and Trends

The Predators are 27-22-6 overall and 7-6-13 in overtime matchups.

In the 22 games Nashville has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 12-5-5 record (good for 29 points).

In the eight games this season the Predators recorded only one goal, they finished 0-7-1.

Nashville has scored a pair of goals in 14 games this season (7-5-2 record, 16 points).

The Predators have scored more than two goals 29 times, and are 20-7-2 in those games (to register 42 points).

In the 20 games when Nashville has recorded a single power-play goal, it has a 12-5-3 record (27 points).

When it has outshot opponents, Nashville is 11-8-2 (24 points).

The Predators' opponents have had more shots in 33 games. The Predators went 16-13-4 in those contests (36 points).

Predators Rank Predators AVG Sharks AVG Sharks Rank 26th 2.80 Goals Scored 2.98 22nd 14th 3.02 Goals Allowed 3.59 26th 20th 30.6 Shots 29.6 24th 27th 33.9 Shots Allowed 31.2 14th 26th 17.4% Power Play % 19.9% 22nd 15th 79.2% Penalty Kill % 83.7% 3rd

Predators vs. Sharks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and BSSO

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

