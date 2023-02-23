The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (22-4) will be looking to continue a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (13-14) on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at Purcell Pavilion. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Notre Dame Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech Scoring Comparison

The Yellow Jackets score an average of 61.7 points per game, only 3.2 more points than the 58.5 the Fighting Irish give up.

When Georgia Tech gives up fewer than 76.8 points, it is 13-11.

Georgia Tech is 11-5 when it scores more than 58.5 points.

The 76.8 points per game the Fighting Irish put up are 14.9 more points than the Yellow Jackets give up (61.9).

When Notre Dame puts up more than 61.9 points, it is 21-2.

Notre Dame's record is 15-2 when it allows fewer than 61.7 points.

This season the Fighting Irish are shooting 46.5% from the field, only 0.2% lower than the Yellow Jackets give up.

The Yellow Jackets shoot 39.1% from the field, 3.2% higher than the Fighting Irish allow.

Notre Dame Schedule