The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (22-4) will be looking to continue a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (13-14) on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at Purcell Pavilion. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Notre Dame Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech Scoring Comparison

  • The Yellow Jackets score an average of 61.7 points per game, only 3.2 more points than the 58.5 the Fighting Irish give up.
  • When Georgia Tech gives up fewer than 76.8 points, it is 13-11.
  • Georgia Tech is 11-5 when it scores more than 58.5 points.
  • The 76.8 points per game the Fighting Irish put up are 14.9 more points than the Yellow Jackets give up (61.9).
  • When Notre Dame puts up more than 61.9 points, it is 21-2.
  • Notre Dame's record is 15-2 when it allows fewer than 61.7 points.
  • This season the Fighting Irish are shooting 46.5% from the field, only 0.2% lower than the Yellow Jackets give up.
  • The Yellow Jackets shoot 39.1% from the field, 3.2% higher than the Fighting Irish allow.

Notre Dame Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/12/2023 Syracuse W 73-64 Purcell Pavilion
2/16/2023 Louisville W 78-76 Purcell Pavilion
2/19/2023 @ Pittsburgh W 83-43 Petersen Events Center
2/23/2023 Georgia Tech - Purcell Pavilion
2/26/2023 @ Louisville - KFC Yum! Center

