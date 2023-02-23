Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:47 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Thursday's game at Purcell Pavilion has the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (22-4) going head to head against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (13-14) at 6:00 PM ET (on February 23). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 74-55 victory as our model heavily favors Notre Dame.
The Fighting Irish won their most recent outing 83-43 against Pittsburgh on Sunday.
Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra
Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech Score Prediction
- Prediction: Notre Dame 74, Georgia Tech 55
Notre Dame Schedule Analysis
- On December 4, the Fighting Irish claimed their signature win of the season, a 74-60 victory over the UConn Huskies, who rank No. 6 in the AP's Top 25.
- The Fighting Irish have tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (six).
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Notre Dame is 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fifth-most victories.
Notre Dame 2022-23 Best Wins
- 63-52 on the road over Virginia Tech (No. 11/AP Poll)) on December 18
- 70-47 at home over Florida State (No. 24/AP Poll)) on January 26
- 78-76 at home over Louisville (No. 34) on February 16
- 66-63 on the road over Miami (FL) (No. 50) on December 29
- 73-64 at home over Syracuse (No. 58) on February 12
Notre Dame Performance Insights
- The Fighting Irish outscore opponents by 18.3 points per game (scoring 76.8 points per game to rank 27th in college basketball while allowing 58.5 per outing to rank 50th in college basketball) and have a +474 scoring differential overall.
- On offense, Notre Dame is posting 69.8 points per game this season in conference action. As a comparison, its overall average (76.8 points per game) is 7 PPG higher.
- Offensively the Fighting Irish have performed better when playing at home this year, scoring 79.4 points per game, compared to 68.9 per game when playing on the road.
- When playing at home, Notre Dame is allowing 57.1 points per contest in 2022-23, the same number as it is allowing away from home.
- The Fighting Irish have been putting up 69.5 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's significantly lower than the 76.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
