Thursday's game at Purcell Pavilion has the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (22-4) going head to head against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (13-14) at 6:00 PM ET (on February 23). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 74-55 victory as our model heavily favors Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish won their most recent outing 83-43 against Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Notre Dame 74, Georgia Tech 55

Notre Dame Schedule Analysis

On December 4, the Fighting Irish claimed their signature win of the season, a 74-60 victory over the UConn Huskies, who rank No. 6 in the AP's Top 25.

The Fighting Irish have tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (six).

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Notre Dame is 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fifth-most victories.

Notre Dame 2022-23 Best Wins

63-52 on the road over Virginia Tech (No. 11/AP Poll)) on December 18

70-47 at home over Florida State (No. 24/AP Poll)) on January 26

78-76 at home over Louisville (No. 34) on February 16

66-63 on the road over Miami (FL) (No. 50) on December 29

73-64 at home over Syracuse (No. 58) on February 12

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Notre Dame Performance Insights