IUPUI vs. Robert Morris Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 7:42 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest that pits the IUPUI Jaguars (16-12) against the Robert Morris Colonials (11-16) at IUPUI Gymnasium is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-59 in favor of IUPUI, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 5:30 PM ET on February 23.
Their last time out, the Jaguars won on Tuesday 87-80 over Youngstown State.
IUPUI vs. Robert Morris Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: IUPUI Gymnasium in Indianapolis, Indiana
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
IUPUI vs. Robert Morris Score Prediction
- Prediction: IUPUI 71, Robert Morris 59
IUPUI Schedule Analysis
- The Jaguars' signature win this season came in a 67-61 victory over the Butler Bulldogs on November 13.
- IUPUI has tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (12).
IUPUI 2022-23 Best Wins
- 68-65 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 153) on December 30
- 64-61 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 173) on January 16
- 87-80 at home over Youngstown State (No. 173) on February 21
- 85-72 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 177) on December 21
- 80-76 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 206) on November 16
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
IUPUI Performance Insights
- The Jaguars score 71.3 points per game (70th in college basketball) and allow 71.8 (331st in college basketball) for a -12 scoring differential overall.
- With 72.8 points per game in Horizon tilts, IUPUI is scoring 1.5 more points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (71.3 PPG).
- The Jaguars are scoring 76.2 points per game this season in home games, which is 9.1 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (67.1).
- IUPUI surrenders 71.5 points per game at home this year, compared to 71.9 on the road.
- The Jaguars have been putting up 75.1 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little higher than the 71.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.