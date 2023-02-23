Thursday's contest that pits the IUPUI Jaguars (16-12) against the Robert Morris Colonials (11-16) at IUPUI Gymnasium is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-59 in favor of IUPUI, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 5:30 PM ET on February 23.

Their last time out, the Jaguars won on Tuesday 87-80 over Youngstown State.

IUPUI vs. Robert Morris Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Where: IUPUI Gymnasium in Indianapolis, Indiana

IUPUI vs. Robert Morris Score Prediction

Prediction: IUPUI 71, Robert Morris 59

IUPUI Schedule Analysis

The Jaguars' signature win this season came in a 67-61 victory over the Butler Bulldogs on November 13.

IUPUI has tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (12).

IUPUI 2022-23 Best Wins

68-65 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 153) on December 30

64-61 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 173) on January 16

87-80 at home over Youngstown State (No. 173) on February 21

85-72 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 177) on December 21

80-76 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 206) on November 16

IUPUI Performance Insights