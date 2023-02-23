Thursday's contest that pits the IUPUI Jaguars (16-12) against the Robert Morris Colonials (11-16) at IUPUI Gymnasium is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-59 in favor of IUPUI, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 5:30 PM ET on February 23.

Their last time out, the Jaguars won on Tuesday 87-80 over Youngstown State.

IUPUI vs. Robert Morris Game Info

  • When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
  • Where: IUPUI Gymnasium in Indianapolis, Indiana

IUPUI vs. Robert Morris Score Prediction

  • Prediction: IUPUI 71, Robert Morris 59

IUPUI Schedule Analysis

  • The Jaguars' signature win this season came in a 67-61 victory over the Butler Bulldogs on November 13.
  • IUPUI has tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (12).

IUPUI 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 68-65 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 153) on December 30
  • 64-61 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 173) on January 16
  • 87-80 at home over Youngstown State (No. 173) on February 21
  • 85-72 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 177) on December 21
  • 80-76 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 206) on November 16

IUPUI Performance Insights

  • The Jaguars score 71.3 points per game (70th in college basketball) and allow 71.8 (331st in college basketball) for a -12 scoring differential overall.
  • With 72.8 points per game in Horizon tilts, IUPUI is scoring 1.5 more points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (71.3 PPG).
  • The Jaguars are scoring 76.2 points per game this season in home games, which is 9.1 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (67.1).
  • IUPUI surrenders 71.5 points per game at home this year, compared to 71.9 on the road.
  • The Jaguars have been putting up 75.1 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little higher than the 71.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.

