Thursday's contest between the Southern Illinois Salukis (9-16) and Indiana State Sycamores (10-15) matching up at SIU Arena has a projected final score of 71-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Southern Illinois, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on February 23.

The Sycamores' last contest on Sunday ended in a 56-50 loss to UIC.

Indiana State vs. Southern Illinois Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: SIU Arena in Carbondale, Illinois

Indiana State vs. Southern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Illinois 71, Indiana State 66

Indiana State Schedule Analysis

The Sycamores' best win this season came against the Murray State Racers, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 139) in our computer rankings. The Sycamores secured the 82-71 win on the road on February 10.

Indiana State 2022-23 Best Wins

62-56 at home over Murray State (No. 139) on January 29

64-62 at home over Saint Louis (No. 158) on November 7

59-48 on the road over UIC (No. 201) on January 5

64-56 at home over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 252) on December 18

84-71 at home over Central Michigan (No. 286) on November 16

Indiana State Performance Insights