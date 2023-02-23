Thursday's game features the Missouri State Lady Bears (17-8) and the Evansville Purple Aces (11-14) matching up at JQH Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 75-59 victory for heavily favored Missouri State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 23.

The Purple Aces dropped their most recent game 74-68 against Valparaiso on Sunday.

Evansville vs. Missouri State Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Evansville vs. Missouri State Score Prediction

Prediction: Missouri State 75, Evansville 59

Evansville Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Purple Aces defeated the Murray State Racers 75-67 on January 27.

Evansville 2022-23 Best Wins

68-65 at home over UIC (No. 201) on February 17

89-81 on the road over Eastern Kentucky (No. 205) on November 7

65-54 at home over Indiana State (No. 233) on January 11

68-66 on the road over Indiana State (No. 233) on February 1

64-53 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 262) on December 18

Evansville Performance Insights