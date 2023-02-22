Wednesday's contest features the Purdue Boilermakers (17-8) and the Penn State Lady Lions (13-14) matching up at Mackey Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 76-64 win for heavily favored Purdue according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 22.

The Boilermakers head into this matchup after an 83-60 loss to Indiana on Sunday.

Purdue vs. Penn State Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

Purdue vs. Penn State Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 76, Penn State 64

Purdue Schedule Analysis

When the Boilermakers defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes (No. 13 in the AP's Top 25) on January 29 by a score of 73-65, it was their best victory of the season thus far.

The Boilermakers have tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (four), but also have tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (six).

Purdue has three wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 45th-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Boilermakers are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 21st-most wins.

Purdue 2022-23 Best Wins

71-65 over Oklahoma State (No. 32) on November 26

62-52 on the road over Illinois (No. 46) on January 26

76-71 on the road over Michigan State (No. 55) on December 5

87-78 at home over Syracuse (No. 58) on November 30

85-63 over Harvard (No. 75) on November 24

Purdue Performance Insights