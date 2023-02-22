How to Watch Indiana State vs. Belmont on TV or Live Stream - February 22
The Indiana State Sycamores (20-9, 13-5 MVC) will visit the Belmont Bruins (19-10, 12-6 MVC) after winning three road games in a row. It starts at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.
Indiana State vs. Belmont Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
Indiana State Stats Insights
- The Sycamores are shooting 48% from the field, 3.4% higher than the 44.6% the Bruins' opponents have shot this season.
- Indiana State is 17-3 when it shoots better than 44.6% from the field.
- The Sycamores are the 199th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bruins sit at 307th.
- The Sycamores put up an average of 78.9 points per game, 8.5 more points than the 70.4 the Bruins allow.
- Indiana State is 19-5 when allowing fewer than 75.3 points.
Indiana State Home & Away Comparison
- At home Indiana State is scoring 81.6 points per game, 4.8 more than it is averaging on the road (76.8).
- In 2022-23 the Sycamores are allowing 2.9 fewer points per game at home (66.4) than away (69.3).
- Beyond the arc, Indiana State sinks fewer triples on the road (8.3 per game) than at home (10.4), and makes a lower percentage away (34.1%) than at home (35.8%) too.
Indiana State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/11/2023
|@ Northern Iowa
|W 80-62
|McLeod Center
|2/15/2023
|@ UIC
|W 79-60
|Credit Union 1 Arena
|2/18/2023
|Illinois State
|W 80-64
|Hulman Center
|2/22/2023
|@ Belmont
|-
|Curb Event Center
|2/26/2023
|Missouri State
|-
|Hulman Center
