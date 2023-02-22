Wednesday's contest features the DePaul Blue Demons (9-18, 3-13 Big East) and the Butler Bulldogs (13-15, 5-12 Big East) matching up at Wintrust Arena in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 71-70 win for DePaul according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:30 PM ET on February 22.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Butler vs. DePaul Score Prediction

Spread & Total Prediction for Butler vs. DePaul

Computer Predicted Spread: DePaul (-0.9)

DePaul (-0.9) Computer Predicted Total: 140.8

DePaul's record against the spread so far this season is 9-14-0, and Butler's is 13-11-0. A total of 13 out of the Blue Demons' games this season have hit the over, and nine of the Bulldogs' games have gone over. DePaul has a 2-8 record against the spread while going 2-8 overall in the past 10 contests. Butler has gone 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its last 10 contests.

Butler Performance Insights

The Bulldogs have put together a 13-11-0 record against the spread this season.

Butler ranks 351st in the nation at 27.8 rebounds per game. That's 5.1 fewer than the 32.9 its opponents average.

Butler makes 6.7 three-pointers per game (256th in college basketball) at a 33.9% rate (202nd in college basketball), compared to the 6.2 its opponents make, shooting 32% from beyond the arc.

Butler has committed 11.3 turnovers per game (106th in college basketball) while forcing 12 (185th in college basketball).

