Ball State vs. Western Michigan Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 22
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 11:41 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's game at John E. Worthen Arena has the Ball State Cardinals (22-5) squaring off against the Western Michigan Broncos (10-15) at 6:30 PM ET (on February 22). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 78-60 victory as our model heavily favors Ball State.
The Cardinals dropped their last outing 84-77 against Northern Illinois on Saturday.
Ball State vs. Western Michigan Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Ball State vs. Western Michigan Score Prediction
- Prediction: Ball State 78, Western Michigan 60
Ball State Schedule Analysis
- When the Cardinals took down the Bowling Green Falcons, the No. 54 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 81-73 on January 4, it was their best victory of the year thus far.
- Ball State has tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (three).
- Ball State has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (13).
Ball State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 80-71 at home over Kent State (No. 96) on February 4
- 61-56 on the road over BYU (No. 99) on November 26
- 68-66 on the road over Pittsburgh (No. 112) on December 11
- 84-68 at home over Butler (No. 126) on November 17
- 82-76 at home over Western Kentucky (No. 133) on December 2
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Ball State Performance Insights
- The Cardinals are outscoring opponents by 12.9 points per game with a +346 scoring differential overall. They put up 78.0 points per game (18th in college basketball) and give up 65.1 per outing (202nd in college basketball).
- Offensively, Ball State is tallying 77.4 points per game this year in conference tilts. To compare, its season average (78.0 points per game) is 0.6 PPG higher.
- The Cardinals put up 84.8 points per game when playing at home, compared to 70.8 points per game in road games, a difference of 14.0 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Ball State is allowing 62.1 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is allowing 66.7.
- The Cardinals' offense has been worse over their last 10 games, racking up 75.9 points a contest compared to the 78.0 they've averaged this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.