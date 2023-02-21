IUPUI vs. Youngstown State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 21
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:41 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Tuesday's contest at IUPUI Gymnasium has the IUPUI Jaguars (15-12) matching up with the Youngstown State Penguins (18-9) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 21). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 68-66 victory for IUPUI, so it should be a tight matchup.
The Jaguars are coming off of an 87-73 victory against Oakland in their most recent outing on Saturday.
IUPUI vs. Youngstown State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: IUPUI Gymnasium in Indianapolis, Indiana
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
IUPUI vs. Youngstown State Score Prediction
- Prediction: IUPUI 68, Youngstown State 66
IUPUI Schedule Analysis
- When the Jaguars defeated the Butler Bulldogs, who are ranked No. 125 in our computer rankings, on November 13 by a score of 67-61, it was their best win of the year so far.
- IUPUI has tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (11).
IUPUI 2022-23 Best Wins
- 68-65 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 152) on December 30
- 64-61 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 169) on January 16
- 85-72 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 176) on December 21
- 80-76 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 206) on November 16
- 79-71 on the road over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 252) on January 4
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
IUPUI Performance Insights
- The Jaguars average 70.7 points per game (82nd in college basketball) while giving up 71.4 per contest (330th in college basketball). They have a -19 scoring differential overall.
- On offense, IUPUI is tallying 72 points per game this season in conference action. To compare, its overall average (70.7 points per game) is 1.3 PPG lower.
- Offensively the Jaguars have played better at home this year, posting 75.3 points per game, compared to 67.1 per game when playing on the road.
- IUPUI is giving up 70.8 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 1.1 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (71.9).
- In their last 10 games, the Jaguars have been racking up 73.8 points per game, an average that's slightly higher than the 70.7 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.