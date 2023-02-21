Tuesday's contest at IUPUI Gymnasium has the IUPUI Jaguars (15-12) matching up with the Youngstown State Penguins (18-9) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 21). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 68-66 victory for IUPUI, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Jaguars are coming off of an 87-73 victory against Oakland in their most recent outing on Saturday.

IUPUI vs. Youngstown State Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: IUPUI Gymnasium in Indianapolis, Indiana

IUPUI vs. Youngstown State Score Prediction

Prediction: IUPUI 68, Youngstown State 66

IUPUI Schedule Analysis

When the Jaguars defeated the Butler Bulldogs, who are ranked No. 125 in our computer rankings, on November 13 by a score of 67-61, it was their best win of the year so far.

IUPUI has tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (11).

IUPUI 2022-23 Best Wins

68-65 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 152) on December 30

64-61 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 169) on January 16

85-72 at home over Northern Illinois (No. 176) on December 21

80-76 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 206) on November 16

79-71 on the road over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 252) on January 4

IUPUI Performance Insights