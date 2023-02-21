Butler vs. Xavier Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 21
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 11:43 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tuesday's contest features the Butler Bulldogs (9-17) and the Xavier Musketeers (7-19) clashing at Hinkle Fieldhouse in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 68-57 victory for heavily favored Butler according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 21.
The Bulldogs came out on top in their most recent matchup 58-56 against Georgetown on Wednesday.
Butler vs. Xavier Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
Butler vs. Xavier Score Prediction
- Prediction: Butler 68, Xavier 57
Butler Schedule Analysis
- Against the Georgetown Hoyas on February 15, the Bulldogs secured their signature win of the season, a 58-56 home victory.
- The Bulldogs have 11 losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the fourth-most in the country.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Butler is 1-4 (.200%) -- tied for the 43rd-most losses.
Butler 2022-23 Best Wins
- 72-48 on the road over Georgetown (No. 113) on January 11
- 63-62 on the road over Providence (No. 142) on February 11
- 79-65 on the road over Xavier (No. 225) on December 28
- 64-39 over Sacred Heart (No. 266) on November 25
- 58-48 at home over Southern Indiana (No. 272) on December 7
Butler Performance Insights
- The Bulldogs have been outscored by 4.7 points per game (scoring 61.7 points per game to rank 249th in college basketball while giving up 66.4 per contest to rank 240th in college basketball) and have a -122 scoring differential overall.
- Butler's offense has been less productive in Big East action this year, scoring 59.2 points per contest, compared to its season average of 61.7 PPG.
- The Bulldogs are putting up 62.7 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they are averaging 58.8 points per contest.
- Defensively, Butler has been better at home this year, giving up 66.4 points per game, compared to 70.3 on the road.
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Bulldogs have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 60.2 points per contest over that span compared to the 61.7 they've racked up over the course of this season.
