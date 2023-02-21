The Kent State Golden Flashes (22-5, 12-2 MAC) aim to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the Ball State Cardinals (19-8, 10-4 MAC) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at John E. Worthen Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kent State vs. Ball State matchup.

Ball State vs. Kent State Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana

John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Ball State vs. Kent State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Ball State vs. Kent State Betting Trends

Ball State has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 12 times.

The Cardinals have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more six times this year, and covered the spread in three of those contests.

Kent State has compiled a 16-7-1 record against the spread this season.

The Golden Flashes and their opponents have combined to go over the point total six out of 24 times this season.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.