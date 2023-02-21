The Kent State Golden Flashes (22-5, 12-2 MAC) aim to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the Ball State Cardinals (19-8, 10-4 MAC) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at John E. Worthen Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kent State vs. Ball State matchup.

Ball State vs. Kent State Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Ball State vs. Kent State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kent State Moneyline Ball State Moneyline
BetMGM Kent State (-3.5) 140.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Kent State (-3.5) 141 -165 +140 Bet on this game with DraftKings
Tipico Kent State (-3.5) 140.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Ball State vs. Kent State Betting Trends

  • Ball State has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 12 times.
  • The Cardinals have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more six times this year, and covered the spread in three of those contests.
  • Kent State has compiled a 16-7-1 record against the spread this season.
  • The Golden Flashes and their opponents have combined to go over the point total six out of 24 times this season.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.