Valparaiso vs. Evansville Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 19
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 7:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's contest at Meeks Family Fieldhouse has the Evansville Purple Aces (11-13) matching up with the Valparaiso Beacons (5-19) at 2:00 PM ET on February 19. Our computer prediction projects a 70-62 win for Evansville, who are favored by our model.
In their most recent outing on Friday, the Beacons claimed a 54-47 win against Indiana State.
Valparaiso vs. Evansville Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville, Wyoming
Valparaiso vs. Evansville Score Prediction
- Prediction: Evansville 70, Valparaiso 62
Valparaiso Schedule Analysis
- The Beacons' best win this season came in a 77-68 victory on January 14 over the Missouri State Lady Bears, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 92) in our computer rankings.
- Valparaiso has four losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 39th-most in the nation.
- Valparaiso has tied for the 50th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (seven).
Valparaiso 2022-23 Best Wins
- 72-65 at home over Southern Miss (No. 161) on November 12
- 54-47 on the road over Indiana State (No. 229) on February 17
- 71-64 on the road over Central Michigan (No. 282) on November 7
- 78-71 at home over Bradley (No. 338) on January 29
Valparaiso Performance Insights
- The Beacons put up 58.8 points per game (299th in college basketball) while allowing 71.1 per outing (324th in college basketball). They have a -295 scoring differential and have been outscored by 12.3 points per game.
- In 2022-23, Valparaiso has scored 55.9 points per game in MVC action, and 58.8 overall.
- In 2022-23 the Beacons are scoring 8.3 more points per game at home (62.6) than on the road (54.3).
- Valparaiso concedes 71.5 points per game at home, and 70.5 on the road.
- In their past 10 games, the Beacons are averaging 54.5 points per game, compared to their season average of 58.8.
