How to Watch the Purdue vs. Indiana Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 19
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Indiana Hoosiers (25-1) will look to continue a 13-game winning run when hosting the Purdue Boilermakers (17-7) on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Assembly Hall. This contest is at 12:00 PM ET on BTN.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the details you need to know about how to watch this contest on fuboTV.
Purdue Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Purdue vs. Indiana Scoring Comparison
- The Boilermakers score 11.7 more points per game (71.7) than the Hoosiers give up (60).
- Purdue is 17-6 when giving up fewer than 81 points.
- Purdue has put together a 16-4 record in games it scores more than 60 points.
- The Hoosiers average 81 points per game, 16.7 more points than the 64.3 the Boilermakers give up.
- Indiana is 25-1 when scoring more than 64.3 points.
- Indiana's record is 21-0 when it allows fewer than 71.7 points.
- The Hoosiers shoot 49.9% from the field, 7.8% higher than the Boilermakers concede defensively.
- The Boilermakers' 42.2 shooting percentage from the field is 3.6 higher than the Hoosiers have conceded.
Purdue Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/5/2023
|Indiana
|L 69-46
|Mackey Arena
|2/9/2023
|@ Rutgers
|W 68-54
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|2/12/2023
|Northwestern
|W 76-61
|Mackey Arena
|2/19/2023
|@ Indiana
|-
|Assembly Hall
|2/22/2023
|Penn State
|-
|Mackey Arena
|2/26/2023
|@ Minnesota
|-
|Williams Arena
