Sunday's game at Assembly Hall has the Indiana Hoosiers (25-1) taking on the Purdue Boilermakers (17-7) at 12:00 PM ET (on February 19). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 77-62 win as our model heavily favors Indiana.

In their most recent matchup on Sunday, the Boilermakers earned a 76-61 victory over Northwestern.

Purdue vs. Indiana Game Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Purdue vs. Indiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana 77, Purdue 62

Purdue Schedule Analysis

When the Boilermakers took down the Ohio State Buckeyes (No. 13 in the AP's Top 25) on January 29 by a score of 73-65, it was their best victory of the season so far.

The Boilermakers have tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (four).

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Purdue is 3-2 (.600%) -- tied for the 42nd-most victories.

Purdue 2022-23 Best Wins

71-65 over Oklahoma State (No. 37) on November 26

62-52 on the road over Illinois (No. 48) on January 26

76-71 on the road over Michigan State (No. 55) on December 5

87-78 at home over Syracuse (No. 58) on November 30

85-63 over Harvard (No. 75) on November 24

Purdue Performance Insights