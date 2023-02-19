Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 19
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's game features the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (21-4) and the Pittsburgh Panthers (10-16) matching up at Petersen Events Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 75-59 win for heavily favored Notre Dame according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 19.
The Fighting Irish are coming off of a 78-76 victory against Louisville in their most recent game on Thursday.
Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh Score Prediction
- Prediction: Notre Dame 75, Pittsburgh 59
Notre Dame Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Fighting Irish defeated the No. 6 UConn Huskies, 74-60, on December 4.
- The Fighting Irish have tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (six).
- Notre Dame has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (six).
Notre Dame 2022-23 Best Wins
- 63-52 on the road over Virginia Tech (No. 11/AP Poll)) on December 18
- 70-47 at home over Florida State (No. 24/AP Poll)) on January 26
- 78-76 at home over Louisville (No. 35) on February 16
- 66-63 on the road over Miami (FL) (No. 47) on December 29
- 73-64 at home over Syracuse (No. 58) on February 12
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Notre Dame Performance Insights
- The Fighting Irish put up 76.5 points per game (28th in college basketball) while allowing 59.2 per outing (58th in college basketball). They have a +434 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 17.3 points per game.
- In ACC games, Notre Dame has averaged 7.6 fewer points (68.9) than overall (76.5) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Fighting Irish are averaging 12.3 more points per game at home (79.4) than away (67.1).
- At home Notre Dame is allowing 57.1 points per game, 1.8 fewer points than it is away (58.9).
- In their past 10 games, the Fighting Irish are tallying 68.4 points per game, compared to their season average of 76.5.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.